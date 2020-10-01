News
Artsakh Information Center: Location of Azerbaijan TOS-1 heavy artillery system is known (PHOTOS)
Artsakh Information Center: Location of Azerbaijan TOS-1 heavy artillery system is known (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

According to the footage disseminated by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Azerbaijan is firing on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from the TOS-1A heavy artillery system located behind civilian houses. This was reported by the Artsakh Information Center.

The Center has determined the location of this military equipment shown in the footage.

This area is Martakert Region’s of Leninavan village, which was occupied between 1991 and 1994.

In recent years, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has regularly described the dispossessing of this village from its Armenians population and the founding of an Azerbaijani settlement there as an Azerbaijani model for the "settlement" of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

ԱԴՐԲԵՋԱՆԱԿԱՆ ՏՕՍ-1Ա ԾԱՆՐ ՀՐԱՆԵՏԱՅԻՆ ՀԱՄԱԿԱՐԳԻ ՏԵՂԱԴԻՐՔԸ 1. Ըստ ՀՀ ՊՆ մամուլի խոսնակի տարածած կադրերի՝ Ադրբեջանը...

Опубликовано Արցախի Տեղեկատվական շտաբ / NKR InfoCenter / НКР ИнфоЦентр Четверг, 1 октября 2020 г.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
