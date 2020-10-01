Council of Europe Secretary General calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to cease hostilities

As the armed conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh escalates with a growing number of civilian casualties, I mourn the deaths of the many people, including civilians, who are falling victim to the hostilities. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, noted this in a statement ( https://www.coe.int/en/web/portal/-/secretary-general-warns-of-humanitarian-crisis-in-nagorno-karabakh ) Thursday.
“I implore all sides of the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and implement without delay the interim measures decided by the European Court of Human Rights. A peaceful solution must be found at the negotiating table to prevent a grave humanitarian crisis.”
The Secretary General reiterated her support to the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to this end.