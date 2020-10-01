News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Council of Europe Secretary General calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to cease hostilities
Council of Europe Secretary General calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to cease hostilities
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

As the armed conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh escalates with a growing number of civilian casualties, I mourn the deaths of the many people, including civilians, who are falling victim to the hostilities. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, noted this in a statement ( https://www.coe.int/en/web/portal/-/secretary-general-warns-of-humanitarian-crisis-in-nagorno-karabakh ) Thursday.

“I implore all sides of the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and implement without delay the interim measures decided by the European Court of Human Rights. A peaceful solution must be found at the negotiating table to prevent a grave humanitarian crisis.”

The Secretary General reiterated her support to the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to this end.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia defense minister meets with France Ambassador
The defense minister informed that the volume...
 Karabakh Defense Army: Planes and helicopters downed by air defense units were SU-25 and MI-24
The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reported...
 Garo Paylan: Turkey only country supporting war in Artsakh
In an interview with the Turkish Bianet, Garo...
 Macron reaches agreement with Putin, Trump on exchange of information on Karabakh
“We are working to return the situation to normal and to unconditionally cease fire,” the French president said…
 Nursultan Nazarbayev concerned over escalation of situation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh
Nazarbayev also “supported the joint...
 World Committee of Pan-Armenian Games issues statement
Representing different countries, our objective...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos