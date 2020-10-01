News
Thursday
October 01
News
Armenia MOD representative: 2 planes, 2 helicopters and 6 UAVs in one midday
Armenia MOD representative: 2 planes, 2 helicopters and 6 UAVs in one midday
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan today posted the following on his Facebook page;

“2 planes, 2 helicopters and 6 UAVs in one midday.”

Earlier, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan had written that the air defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) had downed 1 plane and 1 helicopter of the adversary in the southern and southeastern directions and that the downed helicopter had fallen in the territory under the control of the Defense Army.
