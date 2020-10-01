News
Three Azerbaijan shells fall in Iran, there is injured (PHOTOS)
Three Azerbaijan shells fall in Iran, there is injured (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora, Iran
Theme: Politics

Three Azerbaijani shells fell in Parvizkhanlou village of Iran's Khoda Afarin County, and there is an injured, Anaj reports.

Earlier, Tehran had warned that none of the shells from the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone should end up in Iran.

The message was addressed to Azerbaijan, as this is not the first time that such shells have fallen in Iranian territory. Thus, Azerbaijan is trying to involve the Iranian side in the conflict.

In addition, the Iranian air defense system hit an Azerbaijani combat drone in the border area.

 
Հայերեն and Русский
