Le Monde reporter wounded in Karabakh's Martuni undergoing surgery
Le Monde reporter wounded in Karabakh's Martuni undergoing surgery
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The reporter of Le Monde is undergoing surgery after being wounded from the Azerbaijani shelling in Martuni, Nagorno-Karabakh, as reported Spokesperson of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vahram Poghosyan, who added that the reporter is in critical condition.

The reporter and his colleagues were wounded in the building of the municipality of Martuni.

Two reporters of Le Monde, a reporter for 24news.am Sevak Vardumyan and cameraman for ARMENIA TV Aram Grigoryan were wounded in Artsakh today.
Հայերեն and Русский
