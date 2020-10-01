Breaking news on Nagorno Karabakh clashes: 01.10.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 01.10.2020 amid the Azerbaijani aggression in Nagorno Karabakh:

3 SHELLS FALL

https://news.am/eng/news/605353.html

Three Azerbaijani shells fell in Parvizkhanlou village of Iran's Khoda Afarin County, and there is an injured, Anaj reports.

Earlier, Tehran had warned that none of the shells from the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone should end up in Iran.

LEADERS SUPPORT

https://news.am/eng/news/605358.html

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the United States Donald Trump and President of France Emmanuel Macron, who represent the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, most resolutely condemn the escalation of violence that is taking place on the line of contact of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as reported on the official website of the Kremlin.

REPORTERS

https://news.am/eng/news/605360.html

These days, Foreign Ministry of Armenia has accredited groups of journalists from more than 50 leading international media outlets-about 200 foreign journalists, most of whom are already in Armenia and Artsakh, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan.

Accreditation applications continue with the same intensity, she added.

REPORTER WOUNDED

https://news.am/eng/news/605349.html

https://news.am/eng/news/605356.html

https://news.am/eng/news/605350.html

https://news.am/eng/news/605319.html

Reporters covering Nagorno Karabakh clashes have been targeted in the Azerbaijani bombing.

Sevak Vardumyan, a reporter of 24news.am news website of Armenia, was wounded in the Azerbaijani bombing of Martuni, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), 24news.am cameraman Artur Harutyunyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The reporter's condition is normal now, he suffered a shrapnel wound in the back. He is now in the Stepanakert hospital," said Harutyunyan.

Another reporter of Le Monde is undergoing surgery after being wounded from the Azerbaijani shelling in Martuni, Nagorno-Karabakh, as reported Spokesperson of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vahram Poghosyan, who added that the reporter is in critical condition.

According to the head of the News-Analysis Center of the Government SNCO Hovhannes Movsisyan, the Azerbaijani armed forces also targeted the vehicle transporting the reporters of Agence France-Presse (AFP) carrying out their journalistic mission in Artsakh. There are no victims.

And the video crew of a television company of Armenia was also attacked during the coverage of the hostilities. Journalist Tatevik Baghdasaryan wrote about this on her Facebook page.

"Our colleague, cameraman Aram Grigoryan, was wounded. The injury, fortunately, is minor. Aram Grigoryan is a participant in the four-day war in April [2016]," she added.

CANADA TO INVESTIGATE

https://news.am/eng/news/605336.html

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has ordered an investigation into allegations Canadian technology is being used in drones that are targeting Armenians in the ongoing Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in Artsakh, CTV News reported.

"Canada is deeply concerned by reports of large scale military action along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, and we call for the immediate end of hostilities, respect for the ceasefire agreement, and the protection of civilians," said Michel Cimpaye, a spokesperson from Global Affairs Canada, in a statement emailed to CTVNews.ca.