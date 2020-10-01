News
Erdogan offends Armenia again
Erdogan offends Armenia again
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

In his speech in the Turkish parliament, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his subsequent inadequate and cynical statements against Armenia.

The Turkish Anadolu news agency reports that President Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan and claimed that Karabakh is allegedly Azerbaijani land that the Armenians should allegedly give back to the Azerbaijanis.

Erdogan went on to refer to Armenia as a criminal state and used the Turkish word ‘haydut’, which means ‘one who commits armed robbery, cuts paths’.

In closing, Erdogan reminded that he will support the Azerbaijanis until the end.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
