Armenia defense minister meets with France Ambassador

Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense.
The Ambassador expressed his condolences on the occasion of the deaths of soldiers and civilians as a result of the hostilities of the past few days and stated that France is strictly concerned over the tense situation and is closely following the developments.
The defense minister informed that the volume of hostilities launched by Azerbaijan with Turkey’s unconditional support is unprecedented and that the hostilities are taking place along the entire length of the line of contact. Tonoyan emphasized that the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is completing its tasks, achieving more success and restraining the adversary’s aggression, and there will be devastating blows to the Azerbaijani armed forces’ attacks, adding that the process has already been launched.
During the meeting, the parties agreed to be in constant touch and exchange information about the developments.