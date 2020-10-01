Hundreds of Armenians gathered in front of PACE in support of Armenia

Holding hundreds of Armenian national flags and singing Armenian patriotic songs, hundreds of Armenians are gathered in front of the building of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to express their support to the Armenian Army and its soldiers defending the borders of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
Despite the rainy weather, more and more demonstrators are gathering near the PACE.
Gevorg Manukyan, who was an active participant of the events that took place in Yerevan on March 1, 2008 and was a political prisoner after the events, went live on his Facebook page and stated that he and the other participants will submit a letter to the PACE and will hold a march on the streets of Strasbourg.
They are screaming “Armenia”, “Artsakh”, “We Are Armenians”, We Will Win” and “Aliyev, Erdogan, Terrorists”.