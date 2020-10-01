News
Azerbaijani projectile falls on house in Parviskhanlu village of Iran, 6-year-old wounded
Azerbaijani projectile falls on house in Parviskhanlu village of Iran, 6-year-old wounded
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

The governor of Khodafarin Province of Iran has reported that a 6-year-old child has been wounded in Parvizkhanlu village after a projectile launched from a multiple rocket launcher.

According to the Armenian Unified Information Center, the projectile fell on the house. The map shows that the projectile was launched by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. Parviskhanlu is located in the rear of the forces of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), on the Artsakh-Iran border, nearly 10-12 km away from the location of deployment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the border with Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
