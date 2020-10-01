Karabakh family's baby born in Yerevan

The Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center reports that little Artur was born at the maternity ward of the Medical Center a short while ago.
“Artur is the only child of the family who was born outside of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The birth of Artur is currently the best news that his father has been waiting for while counterattacking Azerbaijan at this moment.
“Artur’s sister can’t wait to see her brother, and the family hopes they will return to their home in Artsakh soon,” the newborn’s mother Ellada Karapetyan said.