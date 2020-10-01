News
Artsakh government to take care of transporting wounded French journalists from Stepanakert to Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh government will take care of transporting wounded French journalists from Stepanakert to Yerevan.

Karabakh doctors on Thursday operated on two journalists of the French newspaper Le Monde, who were wounded as a result of shelling from the Azerbaijani side in the city of Martuni.

The journalists of the world-famous French publication Le Monde came under fire from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Martuni, and were seriously injured. Besides, 24news.am journalist Sevak

Vardumyan was also wounded as a result of the shelling.
