News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Macron: No justification for Azerbaijan's strikes
Macron: No justification for Azerbaijan's strikes
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In my opinion, there is no justification for the strikes that were made from the territory of Azerbaijan on Sunday. This is what President of France Emmanuel Macron declared as soon as he arrived at the EU Summit in Brussels, TASS reports.

According to him, France will do everything possible for rapid cease of the conflict. “In my opinion, there is no justification for the strikes that were made from the territory of Azerbaijan on Sunday. I told President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev about this.

As a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, we are acting to resolve the situation and stop the hostilities without any preconditions, as well as for a settlement based on international law and negotiations,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan requests CSTO PA to deprive Afghanistan of its observer status
Earlier, Armenia had officially addressed the...
 Armenia MFA: Turkey aspires to turn Azerbaijan's territory into training base for terrorists
The spokesperson also stated that the...
 Member of European Parliament: Macron to raise issue of expulsion of Turkey from OSCE Minsk Group
Member of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers...
 Shelling of civilian infrastructures and settlements continued in Karabakh's Hadrut and Martuni today (PHOTO)
The Government of Armenia has declared that shelling...
 India expresses serious concern over escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has...
 Artsakh government to take care of transporting wounded French journalists from Stepanakert to Yerevan
Karabakh doctors on Thursday operated on two journalists...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos