Macron: No justification for Azerbaijan's strikes

In my opinion, there is no justification for the strikes that were made from the territory of Azerbaijan on Sunday. This is what President of France Emmanuel Macron declared as soon as he arrived at the EU Summit in Brussels, TASS reports.

According to him, France will do everything possible for rapid cease of the conflict. “In my opinion, there is no justification for the strikes that were made from the territory of Azerbaijan on Sunday. I told President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev about this.

As a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, we are acting to resolve the situation and stop the hostilities without any preconditions, as well as for a settlement based on international law and negotiations,” he added.