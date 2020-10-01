News
Friday
October 02
News
Armenia MFA comments on possibility of recognition of Artsakh's independence
Armenia MFA comments on possibility of recognition of Artsakh's independence
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has commented on the possibility of Armenia’s recognition of the independence of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Asked if this issue is on Armenia’s agenda during a briefing today, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan emphasized that the recognition of Artsakh’s independence is always on the agenda and that the security and recognition of Artsakh are one of the main issues in the peace process. “Azerbaijan has actually exited the negotiations and is implementing large-scale aggression. Armenia has many tools in its diplomatic and political arsenals that can be used in accordance with the processes,” Naghdalyan stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
