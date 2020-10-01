News
MFA: OSCE Minsk Group only acceptable format for Armenia
MFA: OSCE Minsk Group only acceptable format for Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During a briefing today, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said Armenia views the format of the OSCE Minsk Group as the only acceptable format.

When told that Georgia has offered a platform for dialogue and asked if there have been similar offers from other partners, Naghdalyan stated that there have been different statements. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia is in touch with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the leaderships of the co-chairing countries. The OSCE Minsk Group is the only acceptable format for Armenia,” Naghdalyan said, adding that Armenia is currently working on the establishment of ceasefire.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos