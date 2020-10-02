Karabakh Ombudsman: 11 civilians dead, over 60 wounded

Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan today told reporters that there are 11 civilian victims to date.

“There are more than 60 wounded persons, 42 of which, according to our records, are seriously wounded. The first four were wounded on September 27, 2 civilians were killed in Martuni, including an old person and a child. A 79-year-old woman was killed in Hadrut, and a young man was killed near the Mets Shen village of Martakert region. There was shelling in Martakert yesterday, leaving 3 elderly civilians dead, including two women and one man. Today there was targeted shelling in Martuni, as a result of which, according to preliminary data, 4 were killed, 11 were wounded, including journalists,” Beglaryan said.

On September 27, an old woman was, according to Beglaryan, killed from the strike of a kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle in her apartment in Hadrut.

“From this it is assumed that civilians were targeted because if in the case of artillery there is an opportunity to deviate at a distance, strike UVSs are considered high accuracy weapons, meaning there is almost no possibility of a mistake here. This and other cases clearly show that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are intentionally targeting civilians, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and moreover a war crime,” the Human Rights Defender stated.

Out of the 31 cases of injuries, 23 were recorded in places of residence. According to the Ombudsman, this is an important fact from which it can be assumed that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces hadn’t taken precautionary measures, as provided for by international humanitarian law.