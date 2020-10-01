News
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fires artillery at Gegharkunik Province's Shatvan village, civilian killed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Azerbaijan fired artillery towards the Shatvan village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province and fired a missile from a strike UAV at the Mets Masrik settlement, as a result of which 53-year-old Gevorg Vardanyan was killed and two civilians received injuries of varying degrees, as reported Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan on her Facebook page, adding that the air forces of the Armenian army destroyed three UAVs of the adversary, including the UAV from which a missile was dropped on Mets Masrik settlement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
