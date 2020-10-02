European Council calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Karabakh conflict zone

The European Council calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and urges parties to recommit to a lasting ceasefire and the peaceful settlement of the conflict. This is noted in a statement ( https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2020/10/01/european-council-conclusions-on-external-relations-1-october-2020/ ) of the EU leaders' summit.
“The loss of life and the toll on the civilian population are unacceptable. There can be no military solution to the conflict, nor any external interference. Azerbaijan and Armenia should engage in substantive negotiations without preconditions. The European Council expresses its support for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and asks the High Representative to examine further EU support for the settlement process,” the statement also reads.