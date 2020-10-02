Macron: More than 300 Syrian Islamists moved to Karabakh conflict zone via Turkey

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that more than 300 Syrian Islamists have been transferred to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone in via Gaziantep, Turkey; France confirms that this is a proven fact, and Russia also has such information, TASS reports.
"[Turkey’s] behavior is unworthy of a NATO member state, we consider such actions to be totally inadmissible. In this case, the red line had already been crossed," he stressed.
The French leader went on to say that France and its co-chairs in the OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh—Russia and the United States—will come up with a series of initiatives to stop the conflict.
"We also discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh… I briefed the European Council members on the joint statement and initiatives of the three OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs—the United States, Russia and France—which we hope to launch so we may pass to active mediation with Armenia and Azerbaijan," Macron told a news conference in Brussels where the EU summit is taking place, RIA Novosti reports.