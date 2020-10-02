Pompeo: US discourages internationalization of Karabakh conflict

We’re discouraging internationalization of this. We think outsiders ought to stay out. In an interview with Fox News, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this, commenting on the question that there are assumptions that the current escalation of the Karabakh conflict is a provocation by outside players.
"We’re urging a ceasefire. We want them both [sides] to back up. We’ve [US] spoken to the leadership in each of the two countries [Armenia and Azerbaijan], asking them to do just that. We’re hopeful that in the days ahead they’ll see that violence won’t resolve the conflicts that are there, the ethnic and political conflicts and strife that are there, and having third parties—other nations—join in that only exacerbates the problem," Pompeo added.