News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Pompeo: US discourages internationalization of Karabakh conflict
Pompeo: US discourages internationalization of Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We’re discouraging internationalization of this. We think outsiders ought to stay out. In an interview with Fox News, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this, commenting on the question that there are assumptions that the current escalation of the Karabakh conflict is a provocation by outside players.

"We’re urging a ceasefire. We want them both [sides] to back up. We’ve [US] spoken to the leadership in each of the two countries [Armenia and Azerbaijan], asking them to do just that. We’re hopeful that in the days ahead they’ll see that violence won’t resolve the conflicts that are there, the ethnic and political conflicts and strife that are there, and having third parties—other nations—join in that only exacerbates the problem," Pompeo added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh presidential spokesman: There will be proportionate response
And the Aliyev family of Azerbaijan will bear the full accountability…
 BREAKING NEWS on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 02.10.2020
Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 02.10.2020...
 Two Le Monde reporters leave Armenia for France
They were wounded during Azerbaijan’s shelling of Martuni town of Karabakh Thursday…
 Armenia MOD representative: There are wounded civilians in Stepanakert
And many infrastructure damages…
 Armenia MOD: They struck Stepanakert
Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed on Facebook…
 Armenia media outlets call on international community to strongly condemn Azerbaijan
They have issued a statement…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos