Footage, report from Karabakh frontline
Footage, report from Karabakh frontline
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army released a video presenting the situation on the frontlines.

It is noted that the mood there is high, the military staff fulfills its tasks at an excellently, causing enormous damage to the adversary.

One of the servicemen says: "At the moment, one combat operation is taking place along the entire frontline, everyone is aware of their task, the combat task is to keep the frontline, and with the principle of ‘no step back.’ I think the most important thing is that we do not have any depressed soldiers, soldiers who have lost courage. The guys are ready to fight to the last breath.

The unit does its job perfectly. Moreover, I did not expect as much as my subordinate unit does. We hit all the adversary’s targets perfectly. The mood of the staff is at the super-excellent level."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
