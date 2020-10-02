Chile Chamber of Deputies adopts decision in support of Artsakh

The Chamber of Deputies Chile has adopted a resolution in support of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The Chilean legislature has called on the country’s president to "inform Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh region that Chile calls for an immediate end to the attacks and to continue seeking the conflict’s peaceful, legal, and historic resolution within UN and international organizations."

In addition, the Chilean president was asked to "demonstrate in all international instances and forums in which he participates—be it global, regional or bilateral—the need for all member states to make a similar call to the parties to the conflict to seek a peaceful settlement."

Finally, "actions by any non-conflict-party government to assist in the hostilities and offer military assistance" were rejected—and this clearly indicates Turkey's involvement in the conflict.

The resolution also states that "on Sunday, September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), as a result of which hundreds of people—both military and civilian—were killed in several cities in a matter of hours."

"It is extremely important that all countries that have diplomatic, consular or trade relations with the conflicting countries join this call, as the confrontation may have undesirable consequences, especially due to the possible interference of foreign states, especially the possible interference of Turkey, which in 1915 carried out the 20th century’s first genocide—against the Armenian people," the resolution also reads.