Artsakh Defense Army: We found out, monitor types, country, command of UAVs used by Azerbaijan
Artsakh Defense Army: We found out, monitor types, country, command of UAVs used by Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The types of UAV’s being used by the adversary, the country of their manufacture, their approximate quantities, and the tactics and management of use can be said are found out and monitored by us. Artur Sargsyan, Deputy Commander of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army, said this to a briefing Friday, responding to the respective question of a foreign news reporter.

He added 17 drones of Azerbaijan were shot down on Thursday alone, and all of them were combat UAVs.

Sargsyan, however, did not respond to the question as to which country had manufactured these drones.

Another foreign journalist asked what the purpose of the Azerbaijani forces' attacks was.

"They are constantly attacking; the goal is to break through our defense," responded the deputy commander of the Artsakh Defense Army

And when asked whether the meaning of these attacks was to intimidate, Sargsyan responded: "It is better to ask them what the meaning is. The mentality is such—barbaric."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
