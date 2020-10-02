News
Armenia MFA: This aggression against Karabakh must immediately cease
Armenia MFA: This aggression against Karabakh must immediately cease
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on Friday issued a statement, where it referred to the joint call made by the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries—US, Russia, and France. The statement reads as follows:

“We welcome the fact that the Minsk Group Co-Chairs at the level of their leaders reacted to the use of force in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone by way of strong condemnation.

Armenia has been consistently rejecting and condemning the threat or use of force by Azerbaijan and the direct involvement of Turkey in the hostilities against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The aggressive joint actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey and the use of foreign terrorist fighters have been undermining regional security and peace, significantly raising the risks of a full-fledged war. This aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh must immediately cease.

Armenia remains committed to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. While this aggression against Nagorno Karabakh will continue to receive our strong and resolute response, we stand ready to engage with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries to re-establish a ceasefire regime based on the 1994-1995 agreements.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
