Artsakh Security Council holds special enlarged meeting

A special enlarged meeting of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Security Council, and chaired by Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan, was held Friday.
The head of state noted that during war and martial law, all means should be used in the field of public administration to ensure high efficiency. "Every problem at the public level must be resolved quickly. There should be no minimal issues, especially in the supply of food—both on the frontline and in the rear," said the President, instructing to open a hotline.
During the meeting, the possible problems in the current situation, and the mechanisms for quick response aimed at their solution also were discussed in a separate procedure.