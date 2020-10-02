Armenian and French FMs hold phone talks

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today held phone talks with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Mnatsakanyan reported the targeting of journalists providing coverage of the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and particularly informed his French counterpart about the condition of the French journalists who were under Azerbaijan’s target.

The Armenian and French foreign ministers touched upon the situation created in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone following Azerbaijan’s large-scale offensive. In this context, Minister Mnatsakanyan expressed his deep concern over the destabilizing actions of extra-regional forces and particularly expressed concern about the unconditional and unilateral military support that Turkey is overtly providing to Azerbaijan. The ministers also underscored the inadmissibility of the direct involvement of foreign terrorist militants in the conflict.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon the statement by the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group countries, and Mnatsakanyan attached importance to the role of the Co-Chairs and co-chairing countries in the neutralization of threats posed to regional security.