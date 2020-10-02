BREAKING NEWS on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 02.10.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 02.10.2020 amid the Azerbaijani aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh:

FIGHTERS FALL

Artur Sargsyan, Deputy Commander of the Artsakh Defense Army has shared an update from the Nagorno-Karabakh clashes.

According to him, the number of weapons, military equipment, and personnel used were unprecedented, especially in the northern and southern directions.

"Sadly, 54 [more] fighters of the Defense Army sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the defense of the homeland. The number of wounded is being determined; we have quite a lot of wounded," Sargsyan noted.

ADVERSARY LOSSES

At Friday’s briefing, Artur Sargsyan, Deputy Commander of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army, presented the losses of the Azerbaijani side on Thursday.

"The losses of the adversary were 39 armored vehicles, four Su-25 planes, three MI-24 helicopters, seventeen UAV’s, the loss of [military] personnel is about 830. Also, an artillery division was destroyed," Sargsyan said.

REPORTERS HOSPITALIZED

The two correspondents of Le Monde, who were wounded in the enemy bombing in Martuni were recently transferred to Erebouni Medical Center in Yerevan. Shushan Hunanyan, the spokesperson of this hospital, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"They are in normal condition," she added.

As reported earlier, two Le Monde reporters—who are French citizens—were wounded in the Azerbaijani bombing of Martuni town of Artsakh Thursday. The condition of one of them was assessed as severe, and he was operated on.

CONGRESSMEN CALL

Over 30 US Congress members have introduced a bipartisan resolution condemning Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh and criticizing Turkey's intervention in this conflict.

The measure was introduced by bipartisan members of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, including Reps. Jackie Speier, Adam Schiff, Frank Pallone, Gus Bilirakis, and 32 other members, The Hill reported.

ISRAEL REGRETS DECISION

Israel’s foreign ministry said it regretted Armenia’s decision to withdraw its ambassador, Reuters reported.

“Israel attaches importance to our relations with Armenia and sees the Armenian Embassy in Israel as an important tool for promoting those relations for the benefit of both peoples,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Asked for details on Israeli weapons sales to Azerbaijan, an Israeli defense ministry spokeswoman declined comment.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a leading conflict and armaments think-tank, Israel provided Azerbaijan with some $825 million in weapons between 2006 and 2019.