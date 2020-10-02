News
Human rights activists, NGO members hold demonstration near UN Office in Armenia
Human rights activists, NGO members hold demonstration near UN Office in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Several human rights activists and members of non-governmental organizations today held a demonstration for claims near the UN Office in Armenia and submitted a requisition to the UN Office under the title “Stop Azerbaijani-Turkish Aggression in Artsakh”.

Yazidi human rights activist Sashik Sultanyan stated that he and other human rights activists are receiving information according to which the rights of national minorities are being violated in Azerbaijan once again. “There is no doubt that terrorist groups are participating in the conflict. If we take a look at the map showing the movement of terrorists, we see that these terrorists are the same terrorists who perpetrated genocide against 600,000 people in the Yazidi-populated Shangal in Sinjar, killed 20,000, raped women and are still keeping Yazidis as slaves,” he said, adding that stopping Aliyev and Erdogan is not just an issue concerning Armenians and Artsakh.

“This needs to become a message for the international community and human rights activists. If we don’t stop them, we will not only jeopardize security, but also the idea of no terrorism against human rights,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
