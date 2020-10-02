News
Friday
October 02
News
Friday
October 02
Armenia FM holds video-call with Greek counterpart
Armenia FM holds video-call with Greek counterpart
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan yesterday held a video-call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic Nikos Dendias, as reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan briefed his Greek counterpart on the situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s large-scale military aggression. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stressed that Azerbaijan is deliberately targeting the civilian population and infrastructures during the hostilities.

Both sides expressed serious concern over Turkey's destabilizing policy in the region, including through the use of foreign mercenaries.

Minister Mnatsakanyan highlighted the importance of hosting his Greek counterpart in Yerevan in the coming weeks.
