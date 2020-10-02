News
Two Le Monde reporters leave Armenia for France
Two Le Monde reporters leave Armenia for France
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Le Monde newspaper’s two correspondents, who were wounded by the enemy bombing in Martuni, just recently left Erebouni Medical Center in Yerevan for France. Shushan Hunanyan, the spokesperson of this hospital, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, two Le Monde reporters—who are French citizens—were wounded in the Azerbaijani bombing of Martuni town of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Thursday. The condition of one of them was assessed as severe, and he was operated on.

Armenia’s 24news.am journalist Sevak Vardumyan was also wounded in the aforesaid Azerbaijani bombing.

The film crew of Armenia TV was also attacked while covering the hostilities, and cameraman Aram Grigoryan was wounded, but his injury is minor.
This text available in   Հայերեն
