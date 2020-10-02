News
France MFA: OSCE Minsk Group intends to achieve cessation of hostilities in Karabakh
France MFA: OSCE Minsk Group intends to achieve cessation of hostilities in Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian has warned the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan over the risk of internationalization of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

According to the respective statement, Le Drian had several telephone conversations with his counterparts in Yerevan and Baku. "During these talks, the need to end hostilities without delay and preconditions was reiterated," the French foreign ministry said. "I have warned my interlocutors over the risk of internationalization of the conflict," the French diplomat said during the talks.

The OSCE Minsk Group intends to achieve a cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and the resumption of talks without preconditions as soon as possible, the French FM said in a statement.

In the spirit of the statement made by the Presidents of the United States, France and Russia on October 1, I underscored France's determination, as Co-Chair of the [OSCE] Minsk Group, to play its part impartially in achieving a ceasefire and resumption of talks without preconditions under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Le Drian added.

Also, the French FM thanked his interlocutors for their contribution to the evacuation of two journalists from Le Monde who were wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh Thursday.
