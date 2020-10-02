News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Ukrainian official: Kyiv to not provide military aid to any of sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Ukrainian official: Kyiv to not provide military aid to any of sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has declared that Kyiv will not provide military aid to any of the sides to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Ukraine will not provide military aid to any of the sides to the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict. As for medical aid, that is, pills for deputies who make things up too much, needs to be sought across the country,” Avakov tweeted.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian deputy of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction Lyudmila Marchenko is certain that, in case of need, Ukraine won’t “pass by” Azerbaijan when it comes to the provision of military aid.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NEWS.am breaking news on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 02.10.2020
Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 02.10.2020...
 Patrushev and O'Brien discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation
Patrushev and O’Brien discussed the...
 Armenia PM's interview with The Globe and Mail
Mr. Pashinyan said Turkey had...
 Armenia PM: The consequences of this standoff will spill over beyond the South Caucasus
The Turkish state, which continues to...
 Bundestag lawmakers issue joint statement on Nagorno-Karabakh situation
Civilian settlements, including the...
 Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos