Ukrainian official: Kyiv to not provide military aid to any of sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has declared that Kyiv will not provide military aid to any of the sides to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
“Ukraine will not provide military aid to any of the sides to the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict. As for medical aid, that is, pills for deputies who make things up too much, needs to be sought across the country,” Avakov tweeted.
As reported earlier, Ukrainian deputy of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction Lyudmila Marchenko is certain that, in case of need, Ukraine won’t “pass by” Azerbaijan when it comes to the provision of military aid.