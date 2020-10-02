MOD representative: Armenian troops are fighting heroic battle

The whole world can already see how they [the Azerbaijani armed forces] are targeting civilian targets, the rescue service, the hospital building. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, said this in a conversation with First Channel.

“The [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] city of Hadrut was hit right before my eyes; most likely, they were Smerch-type volley missiles because I saw the cluster munitions myself. A few minutes earlier, the same blow was dealt to the [Artsakh capital] city of Stepanakert. We cannot even sum up all the results at this moment," Hovhannisyan said.

Referring to the Azerbaijan armed forces targeting the representatives of the Armenian and international media and the news coverage by more than 50 international media at the moment, the Armenia MOD representative said. "We see their every step. Most of them are professional specialists who, unfortunately, have not covered a single war, they have been anywhere in the world, they even know how not to be targeted by carelessness, but they are still targeted because Azerbaijan is targeting."

Referring to the quality of media coverage, Artsrun Hovhannisyan said. "The adversary is defeated once and for all, here in this domain, in the specific media field. I'm sure it will be so. We [the Armenian side] are transparent, we are open, we work clearly, we take care of our ‘house’ and have nothing to hide. No one except the organizers doubts that terrorists are fighting against us."

The representative of the MOD of Armenia said that he was on the frontline, and the Armenian troops were waging a heroic struggle. "There are not active ground infantry battles, but heavy equipment, armored vehicles are used, especially the artillery, air force is used, UAVs are used. Our boys achieved success right before my eyes. Our artillery was brilliant. The spirits of the boys are very, very high.”