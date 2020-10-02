'Jerusalem is our city', Erdogan declares

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made another sensational statement.
According to Anadolu, in his speech in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Erdogan declared that 'Jerusalem is our city'.
“There are still Ottoman traces in Jerusalem, meaning Jerusalem is our city, a city from us,” Erdogan said.
President @RTErdogan: “We consider it an honour on behalf of our country and nation to express the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people on every platform, with whom we have lived for centuries.” pic.twitter.com/yCcfrrc5RY— Turkish Presidency (@trpresidency) October 1, 2020