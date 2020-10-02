News
Friday
October 02
'Jerusalem is our city', Erdogan declares
'Jerusalem is our city', Erdogan declares
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made another sensational statement.

According to Anadolu, in his speech in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Erdogan declared that 'Jerusalem is our city'.

“There are still Ottoman traces in Jerusalem, meaning Jerusalem is our city, a city from us,” Erdogan said.
