MOD spokesperson: Statements that Azerbaijan is being shelled by Armenia are self-evident lie

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia (RA) officially declares that the statements of the official circles of Azerbaijan that Tochka-U tactical missile complex is being used from the territory of the Republic of Armenia to target and shell the territory of Azerbaijan is a self-evident lie and is not consistent with the reality. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, on Friday stated this on Facebook.
“Despite the fact that for several days now Azerbaijan has been targeting the settlements around the town of Vardenis (Armenia) with UAVs and artillery assets of various calibers, no rocket has been fired YET in the direction of Azerbaijan from the territory of the Republic of Armenia.
The Ministry of Defense strongly urges the Azerbaijani side to refrain from such provocations and not to instigate the RA Armed Forces to carry out actual missile strikes with all its repercussions,” Stepanyan added.