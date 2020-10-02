News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Merkel: Karabakh conflict can only be resolved peacefully
Merkel: Karabakh conflict can only be resolved peacefully
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The European Council is in favor of establishing a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, it is impossible to reach a solution to the conflict by military means, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, RIA Novosti reported.

"Of course, we are in favor of establishing a ceasefire here. This is the only way to discuss the settlement of this difficult conflict peacefully, but definitely by non-military means," Merkel told a news conference following the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

According to her, the European leaders discussed the newly flared-up fighting  in the Karabakh conflict zone, and they aim for a ceasefire as soon as possible. It is “important that a ceasefire be established as quickly as possible,” Merkel told journalists, Reuters reported.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NEWS.am breaking news on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 02.10.2020
Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 02.10.2020...
 Patrushev and O'Brien discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation
Patrushev and O’Brien discussed the...
 Armenia PM's interview with The Globe and Mail
Mr. Pashinyan said Turkey had...
 Armenia PM: The consequences of this standoff will spill over beyond the South Caucasus
The Turkish state, which continues to...
 Bundestag lawmakers issue joint statement on Nagorno-Karabakh situation
Civilian settlements, including the...
 Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos