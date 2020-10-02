Merkel: Karabakh conflict can only be resolved peacefully

The European Council is in favor of establishing a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, it is impossible to reach a solution to the conflict by military means, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, RIA Novosti reported.
"Of course, we are in favor of establishing a ceasefire here. This is the only way to discuss the settlement of this difficult conflict peacefully, but definitely by non-military means," Merkel told a news conference following the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.
According to her, the European leaders discussed the newly flared-up fighting in the Karabakh conflict zone, and they aim for a ceasefire as soon as possible. It is “important that a ceasefire be established as quickly as possible,” Merkel told journalists, Reuters reported.