Armenia Ombudsman gives thanks to the 2 Le Monde journalists injured in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia Ombudsman gives thanks to the 2 Le Monde journalists injured in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“I have just visited the 2 French journalists of Le Monde who were injured in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) as a result of yesterday’s Azerbaijani shelling. I expressed my sincere appreciation for their crucial professional work before their departure to France.

Journalistic activities in conflict zones and war/military attacks are international protection. They work is important to report accurate, objective and comprehensive information, evidence based information from conflict zone and safeguard to inflame further tensions, protect human rights.

I wish speedy recovery to all injured journalists! With true respect!”
Հայերեն
