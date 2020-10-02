NEWS.am breaking news on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 02.10.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 02.10.2020 amid the Azerbaijani aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh:

STEPANAKERT STRUCK

https://news.am/eng/news/605589.html

https://news.am/eng/news/605592.html

They Azerbaijan army struck Artsakh capital Stepanakert, said Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia on Friday.

Earlier, he reported that Artsakh town of Hadrut had been hit by a Smerch-type rocket by the adversary.

According to him, there are many damages to the civil infrastructure, and wounded in Stepanakert.

"The rescue service has suffered," he added.

ADVERSARY LOSSES

https://news.am/eng/news/605634.html

Adversary’s five [war]planes and three [combat] helicopters were shot down by precise strikes of the Artsakh Defense Army at around 4pm. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, on Friday wrote about this on his Facebook page.

EMPLOYEES WOUNDED

https://news.am/eng/news/605629.html

The Armenian Unified Information Center reports that 10 representatives of the Rescue Service of Artsakh were wounded after Stepanakert was shelled by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces today, yet their lives aren’t in danger.

The Center also reports that the building of the Rescue Service in Stepanakert has been partially destroyed, glass windows have been shattered, walls have been crushed, and parked cars have been damaged.

MERKEL ON CONFLICT

https://news.am/eng/news/605636.html

The European Council is in favor of establishing a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, it is impossible to reach a solution to the conflict by military means, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, RIA Novosti reported.

"Of course, we are in favor of establishing a ceasefire here. This is the only way to discuss the settlement of this difficult conflict peacefully, but definitely by non-military means," Merkel told a news conference following the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

According to her, the European leaders discussed the newly flared-up fighting in the Karabakh conflict zone, and they aim for a ceasefire as soon as possible. It is “important that a ceasefire be established as quickly as possible,” Merkel told journalists, Reuters reported.

ERDOGAN ON JERUSALEM

https://news.am/eng/news/605624.html

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made another sensational statement.

According to Anadolu, in his speech in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Erdogan declared that 'Jerusalem is our city'.

“There are still Ottoman traces in Jerusalem, meaning Jerusalem is our city, a city from us,” Erdogan said.