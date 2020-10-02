News
Microbus transporting Russian and Armenian journalists under artillery fire in Artsakh
Microbus transporting Russian and Armenian journalists under artillery fire in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

A microbus transporting Russian and Armenian reporters and American volunteers was shelled in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), RIA Novosti reports, citing its correspondent.

Among the passengers on the bus were reporters for Vremya Pokazhet, First Channel and RIA Novosti and the 4 journalists of Armenian television channels and a cameraman, as well as a US volunteer who is based in Yerevan.

Earlier, the journalists had visited the city of Martakert, which is currently completely empty since the shelling continues. After taping the destruction and talking to soldiers, the mass media representatives were under artillery fire on the way back to Stepanakert.

“Shelling began when we were passing by the positions of soldiers while exiting Martakert. The journalists lied on the floor in the bus, and it was decided that the bus had to make a stop and we needed to hide,” the RIA Novosti reporter said.

After the shelling, the person from the local press center escorting the journalists decided to return to the bus and leave the city immediately.

It is reported that there are no victims.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
