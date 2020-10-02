Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today held phone talks during which they discussed the current situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the press service of the Kremlin reports.
“At the initiative of the Armenian side, phone talks were held between President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. It was proposed to discuss the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. Vladimir Putin reiterated the need for resumption of the political and diplomatic efforts for immediate cessation of the military clashes and the settlement of the conflict. The heads of both states agreed to continue interactions in different formats. The discussion on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone continued. The two parties expressed serious concern over the information according to which militants of unlawful armed groups from the Middle East have participated in the hostilities,” the press release reads.