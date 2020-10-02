News
Patrushev and O'Brien discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation
Patrushev and O'Brien discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson of the Security Council of Russia Yevgeny Anoshin today declared that Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev has met with Assistant to the US President for National Security Robert O’Brien in Geneva, TASS reports.

“The working meeting was held today in Geneva for the purpose of normalizing bilateral ties and strengthening international security,” Anoshin said.

Patrushev and O’Brien discussed the situation in Nagono-Karabakh, cybersecurity and weapons control.

“Issues related to non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and control over arms, ensuring of security during the use of information and communication technologies, improvement of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and other issues of mutual interest,” Anoshin said.
