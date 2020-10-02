US Congress calls on Pompeo to cut off military aid to Azerbaijan and sanction Turkey

Key Senate and House leaders, joined by more than 60 of their colleagues, have called on Secretary of State Pompeo to take decisive action in condemning the Azerbaijan and Turkey-led offensive against Armenia and Artsakh, urging sanctions on military and security assistance, as Presidents Aliyev and Erdogan escalate their attacks on civilian populations across the region, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.
“Armenian Americans and our allies in Congress demand a stop to the killing, sanctions on Turkey, and an immediate cut-off of U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Erdogan and Aliyev – two dictators conspiring to complete the work of 1915 – need to be held accountable now.”
Over 35 Senate and House Members have already condemned the Turkey and Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian attacks.