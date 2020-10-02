News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Zelenskyy: Kyiv will not provide military aid to any of sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Zelenskyy: Kyiv will not provide military aid to any of sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During a briefing in Chernovitsky Region to which he has paid a working visit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine won’t provide military aid to any of the sides to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Earlier, deputy of the Supreme Rada, member of the “Servant of the People” presidential faction Lyudmila Marchenko told a TV station that Kyiv was allegedly ready to support Azerbaijan ‘on different platforms’. According to her, this refers to humanitarian and military aid. However, on Friday, the political party issued a statement stating that Marchenko’s statements are not the official stance of the faction and Ukraine.

During the briefing, Zelenskyy also said Kyiv is calling on the conflicting sides, that is, Armenia and Azerbaijan, to engage in dialogue for de-escalation of the conflict. He also clarified that ‘very serious, strong’ relations have developed between Kyiv and Baku over the past two years and that Ukraine supports Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Chile parliament passes resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression
The Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of...
 Member of European Parliament draws attention to evolving trade relations between EU and Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia...
 Members of European Parliament raise issue on sanctions against Azerbaijan
Commenting on the inquiry, Chairman...
 Member of European Parliament: Turkey is showing its bipolar character
If the fact that Turkey downed...
 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call for immediate ceasefire for repatriation of remains of fallen servicemen
The Co-Chairs also stress that...
 Armenia MOD: Two more UAVs downed
Representative of the Ministry of Defense of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos