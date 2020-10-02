Zelenskyy: Kyiv will not provide military aid to any of sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

During a briefing in Chernovitsky Region to which he has paid a working visit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine won’t provide military aid to any of the sides to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Earlier, deputy of the Supreme Rada, member of the “Servant of the People” presidential faction Lyudmila Marchenko told a TV station that Kyiv was allegedly ready to support Azerbaijan ‘on different platforms’. According to her, this refers to humanitarian and military aid. However, on Friday, the political party issued a statement stating that Marchenko’s statements are not the official stance of the faction and Ukraine.
During the briefing, Zelenskyy also said Kyiv is calling on the conflicting sides, that is, Armenia and Azerbaijan, to engage in dialogue for de-escalation of the conflict. He also clarified that ‘very serious, strong’ relations have developed between Kyiv and Baku over the past two years and that Ukraine supports Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.