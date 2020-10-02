Lavrov, Zarif express concern over ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif today held phone talks during which they expressed concern over the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“The current situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone was thoroughly discussed. The parties expressed concern over the ongoing hostilities, as well as the involvement of militants of unlawful armed groups from Syria and Libya in the hostilities. Lavrov and Zarif mentioned the important role that the neighbors of Azerbaijan and Armenia can play in bringing the sides back to the negotiating table,” the press release of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.