News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia President and Russia Ambassador meet, touch upon current situation in region
Armenia President and Russia Ambassador meet, touch upon current situation in region
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin, as reported the press service of the President of Armenia.

The current situation in the region and Armenian-Russian relations were touched upon during the meeting.

The interlocutors expressed their concern over the tense situation on the borders of Armenia and in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and underscored the importance of finding a solution immediately.

They also highlighted the importance of the joint statement of the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, including Russia, France and the United States.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Chile parliament passes resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression
The Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of...
 Member of European Parliament draws attention to evolving trade relations between EU and Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia...
 Members of European Parliament raise issue on sanctions against Azerbaijan
Commenting on the inquiry, Chairman...
 Member of European Parliament: Turkey is showing its bipolar character
If the fact that Turkey downed...
 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call for immediate ceasefire for repatriation of remains of fallen servicemen
The Co-Chairs also stress that...
 Armenia MOD: Two more UAVs downed
Representative of the Ministry of Defense of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos