Chile parliament passes resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression

Member of European Parliament draws attention to evolving trade relations between EU and Azerbaijan

Members of European Parliament raise issue on sanctions against Azerbaijan

Member of European Parliament: Turkey is showing its bipolar character

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call for immediate ceasefire for repatriation of remains of fallen servicemen

Armenia MOD: Two more UAVs downed

Karabakh Ombudsman: 4 injured, some in critical condition after shelling in Stepanakert

Armenia MOD representative: Fixed-term sergeant showed exceptional heroism

Karabakh MFA issues statement on joint call of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries' presidents

Armenian National Committee of Australia calls for investigation into airline company owned by Aliyevs

Armenian FM holds phone talks with Italian counterpart

Breaking news on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 02.10.2020

Macron to Pashinyan: France attaches importance to speedy cessation of hostilities

US Congress calls on Pompeo to cut off military aid to Azerbaijan and sanction Turkey

Artsakh military says photo showing battle flag allegedly seized from military unit is misinformation

Armenia President and Russia Ambassador meet, touch upon current situation in region

MOD: Armenia will present everything to CSTO

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has 540 casualties, 700 wounded, loses 45 armored vehicles, 6 planes, 3 helicopters, 6 UAVs

Reporters Without Borders: Call for probe into origin of shelling that injured reporters in Nagorno-Karabakh

ICRC: Civilians are bearing the brunt of the surge in violence in Nagorno-Karabakh

Zelenskyy: Kyiv will not provide military aid to any of sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Lavrov, Zarif express concern over ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan just struck Stepanakert 3 times with heavy rockets, there are casualties

Armenian NGO head: Banak.info journalists targeted with missiles and UAV 3 times, no injuries

Patrushev and O'Brien discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Armenia PM's interview with The Globe and Mail

Armenia PM: The consequences of this standoff will spill over beyond the South Caucasus

Bundestag lawmakers issue joint statement on Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Erdogan reiterates support for Azerbaijan's aggression

Armenia FM holds video-call with Greek counterpart

Microbus transporting Russian and Armenian journalists under artillery fire in Artsakh

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan's attacks mostly carried out within framework of Turkey's military-political cooperation

Armenia Ombudsman gives thanks to the 2 Le Monde journalists injured in Nagorno-Karabakh

Belgium-Armenians calling on Europe to act for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Karabakh President grants order, title and medal to servicemen

Merkel: Karabakh conflict can only be resolved peacefully

Valerie Boyer: International community can't be satisfied with watching the mass killings

Armenia MOD representative: Adversary’s 5 warplanes, 3 combat helicopters are shot down

Serviceman wounded in Artsakh proposes to love at medical center in Yerevan

Armenia Deputy PM arrives in Moscow

Demonstration against Azerbaijan, Turkey staged in Brazil

10 employees of Artsakh Rescue Service wounded after shelling in Stepanakert, lives not in danger

Armenia MOD releases video showing more destruction of Azerbaijan's manpower force, technical equipment and footholds

'Jerusalem is our city', Erdogan declares

MOD spokesperson: Statements that Azerbaijan is being shelled by Armenia are self-evident lie

Abkhazia parliament concerned over sharp escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Civilians bearing brunt of surge in violence, says Red Cross

EU provides initial emergency aid to civilians affected by Nagorno Karabakh conflict

MOD representative: Armenian troops are fighting heroic battle

Photos from Stepanakert: Aftermath of Azerbaijan strike (PHOTOS)

Artsakh presidential spokesman: There will be proportionate response

France MFA: OSCE Minsk Group intends to achieve cessation of hostilities in Karabakh

Two Le Monde reporters leave Armenia for France

Lukashenko, Putin discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia MOD representative: There are wounded civilians in Stepanakert

Armenia MOD: They struck Stepanakert

Armenia FM issues statement on artillery used by Azerbaijan against Gegharkunik Province

Armenia media outlets call on international community to strongly condemn Azerbaijan

Human rights activists, NGO members hold demonstration near UN Office in Armenia

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Artsakh air defense forces downed Azerbaijan combat plane, 2 drones

Armenian and French FMs hold phone talks

Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan is using cluster munitions (PHOTOS)

Armenia MOD spokesperson presents Azerbaijan losses to this day

Two Le Monde reporters are taken to Yerevan hospital

Armenia MOD representative: Smerch rocket just hit Artsakh’s Hadrut

Artsakh Security Council holds special enlarged meeting

Armenia MFA: This aggression against Karabakh must immediately cease

Artsakh Defense Army: We found out, monitor types, country, command of UAVs used by Azerbaijan

Israel MFA regrets Armenia decision to withdraw its ambassador

Karabakh Defense Army: Israeli-made radiotelephone found near killed adversary officer

Karabakh Defense Army: Loss of adversary’s military personnel is about 830

Chile Chamber of Deputies adopts decision in support of Artsakh

Artsakh Defense Army deputy commander: 54 more fighters of army have fallen

Footage, report from Karabakh frontline

Karabakh Defense Army: Situation in conflict zone was relatively stable, tense overnight

Artsakh Defense Army shoots down Azerbaijan combat helicopter

MOD spokesperson: Early in morning Armenian forces shot down Azerbaijan warplane, drone in Artsakh

Over 30 US Congress members introduce bipartisan resolution condemning Azerbaijan aggression

Pompeo: US discourages internationalization of Karabakh conflict

Macron: More than 300 Syrian Islamists moved to Karabakh conflict zone via Turkey

European Council calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia PM holds phone conversation with US presidential adviser

MOD spokesperson: 4 UAV’s shot down in Armenia

Artsakh MFA: Methods used Azerbaijan, Turkey pose serious security threat to all countries of region

Armenia PM reports downing of fourth UAV of adversary in skies of Kotayk and Gegharkunik Provinces

Karabakh Ombudsman: 11 civilians dead, over 60 wounded

Armenia PM: 3 of 4 of enemy's UAVs destroyed in Kotayk and Gegharkunik Provinces

Artsakh Defense Army releases video and photos of killed Azerbaijani servicemen

Call of Union of Journalists of Armenia to all active media organizations and human rights organizations of the world

Armenia MOD: Adversary's UAV downed in skies of Kotayk Province

Armenia PM congratulates China on 71st anniversary of its formation

Armenian Unified Information Center: Air Force operating in territory of Armenia, no need to panic

Armenia PM congratulates Cyprus President on Independence Day

MFA: Armenia, Artsakh will do everything possible to hinder Turkey-Azerbaijan attempts to destabilize region

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fires artillery at Gegharkunik Province's Shatvan village, civilian killed