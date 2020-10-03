Members of European Parliament raise issue on sanctions against Azerbaijan

At the initiative of Member of the European Parliament Stelios Kimpouropoulos, 24 MPs have sent an inquiry to President of the European Council Charles Michel in regard to Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as reported the Armenian National Committee of Europe.
The European MPs particularly want to know whether the European Union is preparing to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan or not and what steps the European Council is preparing to take to pressure the Azerbaijani authorities so that they cease hostilities and withdraw their troops from Artsakh.
Commenting on the inquiry, Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of Europe Kaspar Garabedian said the following: “The European Parliament realizes which side unleashed this war. Besides literally two MPs who are known for their pro-Azerbaijani positions, there hasn’t been any pro-Azerbaijani statement made in the European Parliament.”