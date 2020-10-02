News
Macron to Pashinyan: France attaches importance to speedy cessation of hostilities
Macron to Pashinyan: France attaches importance to speedy cessation of hostilities
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held another telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed the situation created in Nagorno-Karabakh and the developments unfolding during the hostilities.

The Prime Minister extended thanks to France for its fundamental and constructive stance on the inadmissibility of unleashing a war, and the parties viewed the involvement of foreign terrorist militants in the hostilities as inadmissible.

Macron attached importance to the speedy cessation of the hostilities and restoration of the peace process, in accordance with the October 1 statement of the Presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

PPashinyan said the penetration of Turkey and Turkey-backed terrorists into the region is unacceptable and emphasized that it will be impossible to restore regional security without the withdrawal of those destabilizing forces. In the context of establishment of peace, Pashinyan attached importance to the close cooperation with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and their respective countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
