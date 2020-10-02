Breaking news on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 02.10.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 02.10.2020 amid the Azerbaijani aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh:

MICROBUS UNDER ATTACK

A microbus transporting Russian and Armenian reporters and American volunteers was shelled in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), RIA Novosti reports, citing its correspondent.

Among the passengers on the bus were reporters for Vremya Pokazhet, First Channel and RIA Novosti and four journalists of Armenian television channels, a cameraman, as well as a US volunteer who is based in Yerevan.

In the meantime, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to shed all possible light on the origin of the bombardment that injured four journalists covering the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh yesterday, and to ensure that the injured can be evacuated safely.

The four journalists were among a group of reporters that was shelled in the town of Martuni on the fifth day of the violent clashes that have broken out between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

ERDOGAN REITARATES SUPPORT

In his speech at the opening of a hospital in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Turkey's support for Azerbaijan’s aggression.

According to TRT, Erdogan said Azerbaijan has launched a big operation to defend its alleged lands and take Karabakh and is ‘successfully moving forward’.

“We, as Turkey, support Azerbaijan with all of our resources and wholeheartedly and will continue to support Azerbaijan until the end,” Erdogan said.

PUTIN, PASHINYAN TALK

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today held phone talks during which they discussed the current situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the press service of the Kremlin reports.

Vladimir Putin reiterated the need for resumption of the political and diplomatic efforts for immediate cessation of the military clashes and the settlement of the conflict.

The two parties expressed serious concern over the information according to which militants of unlawful armed groups from the Middle East have participated in the hostilities.

KARABAKH OMBUDSMAN

Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan tweeted that Azerbaijan just struck Stepanakert three times with heavy rockets, adding that it seems residential buildings were destroyed and that there are many casualties.

UKRAINE ON SUPPORT

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine won’t provide military aid to any of the sides to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Earlier, deputy of the Supreme Rada, member of the Servant of the People presidential faction Lyudmila Marchenko told a TV station that Kyiv was allegedly ready to support Azerbaijan ‘on different platforms’.

During the briefing, Zelenskyy also said Kyiv is calling on the conflicting sides, that is, Armenia and Azerbaijan, to engage in dialogue for de-escalation of the conflict.

He also clarified that ‘very serious, strong’ relations have developed between Kyiv and Baku over the past two years and that Ukraine supports Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.