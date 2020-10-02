News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian FM holds phone talks with Italian counterpart
Armenian FM holds phone talks with Italian counterpart
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today held phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio.

Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the situation created in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone following the Azerbaijani aggression, accompanied by intentional targeting of the civilians and civilian infrastructures of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) through the use of heavy artillery and air forces by Azerbaijan.

Minister Mnatsakanyan also expressed deep concern over the direct involvement of Turkey and Turkey-backed foreign armed terrorists in the hostilities.

The two parties underscored the undertaking of actions for immediate cessation of the hostilities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Chile parliament passes resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression
The Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of...
 Member of European Parliament draws attention to evolving trade relations between EU and Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia...
 Members of European Parliament raise issue on sanctions against Azerbaijan
Commenting on the inquiry, Chairman...
 Member of European Parliament: Turkey is showing its bipolar character
If the fact that Turkey downed...
 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call for immediate ceasefire for repatriation of remains of fallen servicemen
The Co-Chairs also stress that...
 Armenia MOD: Two more UAVs downed
Representative of the Ministry of Defense of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos