Armenian FM holds phone talks with Italian counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today held phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio.
Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the situation created in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone following the Azerbaijani aggression, accompanied by intentional targeting of the civilians and civilian infrastructures of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) through the use of heavy artillery and air forces by Azerbaijan.
Minister Mnatsakanyan also expressed deep concern over the direct involvement of Turkey and Turkey-backed foreign armed terrorists in the hostilities.
The two parties underscored the undertaking of actions for immediate cessation of the hostilities.