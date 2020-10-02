Armenian National Committee of Australia calls for investigation into airline company owned by Aliyevs

The Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) has called for the Federal Government to investigate Australian flights made by a cargo airline owned by the family of Azerbaijan's dictatorship, which has past links to transporting arms and support to terrorist mercenaries in the Middle East.
Citing Asbarez.com, Flightradar24 confirms that Silk Way Airlines, which is owned by the daughter of dictator Ilham Aliyev, conducted flights between Perth and Baku while Azerbaijan has been actively attacking Armenia and the Armenian Republic of Artsakh.
"We urge the Federal Government to investigate the Azerbaijani dictatorship's Silk Way Airlines, who are reported to have transported arms to terrorists in various conflict zones, to ensure no Australian entity is complicit in Baku's military destabilising aggression and war crimes against the indigenous Armenians of the Artsakh Republic as well the Republic of Armenia," said ANC-AU Executive Director, Haig Kayserian.